Cottonseed oil cake futures dip on weak spot cues

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices tumbled by Rs 11 to Rs 2,005 per quintal in futures trade Friday as participants, hurt by negative physical markets,liquidated their holdings. Tracking subdued spot markets, traders preferred to off-load their holdings, which pulled the trading sentiments down in cottonseed oil cake futures prices, marketmen said. In the physical markets, muted demand for animal feed makers due to cheap availability of alternates, triggered by ample stocks in the markets, led to the fall in prices, they added. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for March drifted lower by Rs 11, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 2,005 per quintal, having a business turnover in 15,060 open interest lots. Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in April also inched down by Rs 9, or 0.4 per cent, to Rs 2,030 per quintal with an open interest of 1,930 lots. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK