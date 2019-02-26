Cottonseed oil cake futures dip on weak spot cues

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices tumbled by Rs 23 to Rs 1,962 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday after participants liquidated their holdings, hurt by negative physical markets. Tracking subdued spot markets, traders offloaded their holdings which pulled the trading sentiments down in cottonseed oil cake future prices, marketmen said. In the physical markets, muted demand for animal feed makers due to cheap availability of alternates, triggered by ample stocks in the markets, led to the fall in prices, they added. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for April drifted lower by Rs 23, or 1.16 per cent, to Rs 1,962 per quintal with a business turnover of 28,820 open interest lots. Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in May also inched down by Rs 22.50, or 1.12 per cent, to Rs 1,991 per quintal with an open interest of 3,960 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK