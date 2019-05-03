Cottonseed oil cake futures dip on weak spot cues

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices tumbled by Rs 52 to Rs 5,760 per quintal in futures trade Friday as participants hurt by negative market sentiments liquidated their holdings. Tracking subdued spot markets, traders preferred to off-load their holdings, which pulled the trading sentiments down in cottonseed oil cake futures, marketmen said. In the physical markets, muted demand for animal feed makers due to cheap availability of alternates, triggered by ample stocks in the markets, led to the fall in prices, they added. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for June contracts drifted lower by Rs 52, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 5,760 per quintal, having a business turnover of 2,10,225 lots. The delivery in July contracts also inched down by Rs 50, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 5,846 per quintal with an open interest of 7,025 lots. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW