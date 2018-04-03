Cottonseed oil cake futures down on spot cues

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices were down by Rs 29.50 to Rs 1,405 per quintal in futures trading today on offloading of positions in line with a weak trend at the physical markets.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange counter, cottonseed oil cake delivery for May slipped by Rs 29.50 or 2.06 per cent to Rs 1,405 per quintal, showing an open interest of 1,04,350 lots.

Cottonseed oilcake for most-traded delivery in current month also moved down by Rs 24.50 or 1.74 per cent to Rs 1,387 per quintal, persisting an open interest of 1,07,940 lots. PTI SDG SUN ADI ADI