Cottonseed oil cake futures drop on spot cues

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices fell by Rs 23 to Rs 2,387.5 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as speculators were indulged in liquidating holdings, tracking negative cues from the physical markets. Marketmen said traders were offloading their holdings due to ample stocks amid subdued demand at the spot market, leading to the fall in prices here. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for May delivery fell by Rs 23, or 0.95 per cent, to Rs 2,387.5 per quintal with an open interest of 1,04,760 lots. Similarly, cottonseed oil cake for June delivery eased by Rs 21, or 0.86 per cent, to Rs 2,418.5 per quintal, showing an open interest of 17,330 lots. PTI RUJ SHWSHW