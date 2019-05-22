Cottonseed oil cake futures fall 0.05%

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices fell 0.05 per cent in futures trade Wednesday after speculators off-loaded their holdings in tune with a weak trend at the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for June contracts fell by Rs 13.5, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 2,694 per quintal, with an open interest of 17,460 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for the August contracts also declined by Rs 17, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 2,728 per quintal with a business turnover of 4,540 open lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW