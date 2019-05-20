Cottonseed oil cake futures fall 0.54 pc on tepid demand

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices were down by 0.54 per cent to Rs 2,753.5 per quintal in the futures trade Monday after speculators offloaded their holdings amid weak trend at the physical markets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for July contracts fell by Rs 15, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 2,753.5 per quintal, with an open interest of 14,090 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for the most-traded August contracts also declined by Rs 2.5, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 2,784 per quintal with a business turnover of 4,250 open lots. PTI ADI HRS