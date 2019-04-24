Cottonseed oil cake futures fall 0.72%

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake price fell 0.72 per cent to Rs 2,478 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday as speculators offloaded their holdings in tune with a weak trend at the physical markets. Marketmen said fresh sell-off by the participants at existing levels, mainly due to slackness in demand from cattle-feed makers, kept pressure on cottonseed oil cake prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in June fell by Rs 18, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 2,478 per quintal with an open interest of 66,340 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for July contract also declined by Rs 16.5, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 2,503 per quintal with a business turnover of 2,420 open lots. PTI SHW RVKRVK