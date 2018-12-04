Cottonseed oil cake futures fall 0.81%

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices were down by 0.81 per cent to Rs 15.5 per quintal in the futures trade Tuesday after speculators offloaded their holdings in tune with weak trend at the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for January next year fell by Rs 15.5, or 0.81 per cent, to Rs 1,908 per quintal, with an open interest of 29810 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for the most-traded February contracts also declined by Rs 12.5, or 0.64 per cent, at Rs 1,936.5 per quintal with a business turnover of 5,730 open lots. SHW ANSANS