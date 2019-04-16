Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on negative cues

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices fell by Rs 45 to Rs 2,462 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday as speculators indulged in liquidating holdings, tracking negative cues from physical markets. Marketmen said traders were offloading their holdings due to ample stock availability amid subdued demand at the spot markets, leading to the fall in the cottonseed oil cake prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for July delivery fell by Rs 45, or 1.79 per cent, to Rs 2,462 per quintal with an open interest of 2,110 lots. Similarly, cottonseed oil cake for June delivery fell by Rs 13.5, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 2,439 per quintal, showing an open interest of 15,940 lots. PTI SHW RVKRVK