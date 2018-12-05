Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on spot cues

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices fell by Rs 22.5 to Rs 1,866 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday on liquidation of holdings by speculators, tracking negative cues from the physical markets. Marketmen said traders were off-loading their holdings in tune with ample ready stocks amid subdued demand at the spot markets, leading to the downtrend in the cottonseed oil cake prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake delivery for January receded by Rs 22.5, or 1.19 per cent, to Rs 1,866 per quintal, with an open interest of 29,690 lots. Similarly, the delivery for March 2019 fell by Rs 18, or 0.92 per cent, to Rs 1,928 per quintal, showing an open interest of 760 lots. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW