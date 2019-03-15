Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on spot cues

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices fell by Rs 7.5 to Rs 2,132 per quintal in futures trade Friday on liquidation of holdings by speculators depressed by negative trend at the physical market. Marketmen said traders were off-loading their holdings in tune with ample ready stock amid subdued demand leading to the downtrend in the cottonseed oil cake prices in futures trade. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange platform, cottonseed oil cake delivery for April contracts receded by Rs 7.5, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 2,132 per quintal, in an open interest of 3,370 lots. Similarly, the delivery for May fell by Rs 4.5, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 2,162 per quintal in an open interest of 59,930 lots. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW