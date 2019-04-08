Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on spot cues

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices fell by Rs 16.5 to Rs 2,430 per quintal in futures trade Monday on liquidation of holdings by speculators, tracking negative cues from the physical markets. Marketmen said traders were offloading their holdings due to availability of ample ready stocks amid subdued demand at the spot market, leading to the fall in cottonseed oil cake prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, the cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in May fell by Rs 16.5, or 0.67 per cent, to Rs 2,430 per quintal with an open interest of 99,300 lots. Similarly, the cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in June too fell by Rs 14, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 2,456 per quintal with an open interest of 11,180 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK