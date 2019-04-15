Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on spot cues

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices fell by Rs 5 to Rs 2,471 per quintal in futures trade Monday on liquidation of holdings by speculators depressed by negative trend at the physical market. Marketmen said, traders were off-loading their holdings in tune with ample ready stock amid subdued demand leading to the downtrend in the cottonseed oil cake prices here. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake delivery for June contracts receded by Rs 5, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 2,471 per quintal, in an open interest of 13,830 lots. The delivery for July was trading higher by Rs 2.5, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 2,500 per quintal in an open interest of 1,840 lots. PTI RUJ SHWSHW