Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on weak spot cues

New Delhi, Apr 27(PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices came down by Rs 26.50 to Rs 1,204.50 per quintal in futures trade today on off-loading of bets, tracking a weak trend at the physical markets.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in May plunged by Rs 26.50 or 2.15 per cent to Rs 1,204.50 per quintal, revealing a business turnover of 1,41,290 open lots.

Likewise, June contracts dipped by Rs 26 or 2.11 per cent to Rs 1,209 per quintal, showing an open interest of 1,73,620 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in cottonseed oil cake prices at futures market was mainly due to a weak trend at the spot markets largely on ample stocks against sluggish demand from animal feed makers and favourable weather.