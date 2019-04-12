scorecardresearch
Cottonseed oil cake futures gain on higher spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 15.5 to Rs 2,442.5 per quintal in futures trade Friday, tracking a positive trend at physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in May went up by Rs 15.5, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 2,442.5 per quintal with an open interest of 3,760 lots. The rates for the June delivery contracts too were up by Rs 18, or 0.74 per cent, to Rs 2,463 per quintal. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK

