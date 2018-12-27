Cottonseed oil cake futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 22 to Rs 1,948 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as speculators indulged in enlarging their bets amid a firm trend at the physical markets.Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants, tracking a firm trend at the spot market on frantic demand against restricted supplies, kept cottonseed oil cake prices higher in futures trade.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in April 2019 advanced by Rs 22, or 1.41 per cent, to Rs 1,948 per quintal with an open interest of 10 lots.Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in March contracts also went up by Rs 3.5, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 1,911 per quintal, having an open interest of 3,270 lots. PTI SHW RUJBAL