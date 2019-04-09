Cottonseed oil cake futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 23 to Rs 2,426 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday as speculators were indulged in enlarging their bets amid a firm trend in the physical market. Marketmen said, fresh positions created by participants tracking a firm trend at the spot market on frantic demand against restricted supplies mainly kept cottonseed oil cake prices higher. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in May contracts advanced by Rs 23, or 0.96 per cent, to Rs 2,426 per quintal with an open interest of 10 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in June contracts also went up by Rs 21, or 0.86 per cent, to Rs 2,453.5 per quintal having an open interest of 3,270 lots. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW