Cottonseed oil cake futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 15.5 to Rs 2,485 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday, tracking a positive trend at physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in June went up by Rs 15.5, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 2,485 per quintal with an open interest of 22,890 lots. The rate for May delivery contracts too rose by Rs 12.5, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 2,464 per quintal. PTI SHW RVKRVK