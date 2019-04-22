Cottonseed oil cake futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 21.5 to Rs 2,457 per quintal in futures trade Monday as speculators widened their bets amid a firm trend at the physical markets. Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants, tracking a firm trend at the spot market on frantic demand against restricted supplies, kept cottonseed oil cake prices higher in futures trade. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in July advanced by Rs 21.5, or 0.88 per cent, to Rs 2,457 per quintal with an open interest of 2,340 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in June also went up by Rs 18.5, or 0.77 per cent, to Rs 2,427 per quintal with an open interest of 19,010 lots. PTI RUJ SHWSHW