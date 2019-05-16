Cottonseed oil cake futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 8.5 to Rs 2,748 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as speculators indulged in enlarging their bets amid a firm trend at the physical markets. Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants, tracking a firm trend at the spot market on frantic demand against restricted supplies, kept cottonseed oil cake prices higher in futures trade. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in August advanced by Rs 8.5, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 2,748 per quintal with an open interest of 3,960 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in September also went up by Rs 18, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 2,753 per quintal with an open interest of 1,060 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK