Cottonseed oil cake futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 90 to Rs 2,770 per quintal in futures trade Monday as speculators were indulged in enlarging their bets amid a firm trend at the physical market. Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants, tracking a firm trend at the spot market on frantic demand against restricted supplies kept cottonseed oil cake prices higher in futures trade. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in July contracts advanced by Rs 90, or 3.36 per cent, to Rs 2,770 per quintal with an open interest of 9,730 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in March contracts also went up by Rs 105.5, or 3.93 per cent, to Rs 2,790 per quintal, having an open interest of 2,780 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW