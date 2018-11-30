Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on upbeat demand

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 11.5 to Rs 1,918.5 per quintal in the futures trade Friday, tracking a strong trend at the physical markets due to good demand.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in December rose by Rs 11.5 or 0.6 per cent to Rs 1,918.5 per quintal, with an open interest of 3,760 lots.The rate for the most-traded month February was also up by Rs 14.5 or 0.78 per cent to Rs 1,954.5 per quintal. PTI RUJ ADI ANUANU