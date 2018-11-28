Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on upbeat demand

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 5 to Rs 1,946 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday after tracking an upbeat trend at the physical markets due to good demand.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in December surged by Rs 5 or 0.26 per cent to Rs 1,946 per quintal, with an open interest of 3,760 lots.The rate for the most-traded January was up by Rs 5 or 0.28 per cent to Rs 1,951 per quintal. PTI ADI ANUANU