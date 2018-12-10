Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on upbeat demand

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 37 to Rs 1,930 per quintal in futures trade Monday after tracking a positive trend at the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in January next year was up by Rs 37, or 1.95 per cent, to Rs 1,930 per quintal, with an open interest of 41,210 lots. The rates for the most-traded February increased by Rs 39, or 2.04 per cent, to Rs 1,952 per quintal. PTI ADI SHWSHW