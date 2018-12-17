Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on upbeat demand

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 13.5 to Rs 1,909 per quintal in the futures trade Monday after tracking a positive trend at the physical markets due to good demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in January next year came down by Rs 13.5, or 0.71 per cent, to Rs 1,909 per quintal, with an open interest of 3,760 lots. The rates for the most-traded February, too, were up by Rs 12, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 1,929 per quintal. PTI ADI SHWSHW