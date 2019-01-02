Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on upbeat demand

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 11 to Rs 1,924 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday after tracking an upbeat trend at the physical markets due to good demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in January rose by Rs 11 to Rs 1,924 per quintal, with an open interest of 42,610 lots. The rate for the most-traded February was up by Rs 6.5 or 0.33 per cent to Rs 1,947 per quintal. PTI ADI ANUANU