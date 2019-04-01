scorecardresearch
Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on upbeat demand

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 25.5 to Rs 2,338 per quintal in futures trade Monday after tracking positive trend in the domestic market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in May rose by Rs 25.5, or 1.1 per cent, to Rs 2,338 per quintal with an open interest of 38,070 lots. Besides, the rates for the June was up by Rs 26.5, or 1.13 per cent, to Rs 2,372 per quintal. PTI ADI SHWSHW

