Cottonseed oil cake futures up on higher demand

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 37 to Rs 1,984 per quintal in the futures trade Thursday after tracking an upbeat trend at the physical markets due to good demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in February rose by Rs 37, or 1.9 per cent, to Rs 1,984 per quintal with an open interest of 64,840 lots. The rates for April were up by Rs 35.5, or 1.8 per cent, at Rs 2,007 per quintal. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK