Cottonseed oil cake futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices went up by Rs 16 to Rs 1,335 per quintal in futures trade today on the back of widening of positions by traders in tune with firm trend at the physical markets.

Marketmen said an uptick in cottonseed oil cake prices at futures market was mostly supported by raising of bets by participants, tracking a firm trend at the spot markets on pick up in demand from animal feed makers.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake delivery for delivery in May climbed Rs 16 or 1.21 per cent to Rs 1,335 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 35,600 lots.

Similarly, the most-active delivery in in June improved by Rs 11.50 or 0.87 per cent to Rs 1,327 per quintal, with an open interest of 1,69,130 lots. PTI SDG SUN ADI ADI