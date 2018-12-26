Cottonseed oil cake futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 26.5 to Rs 1,869 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday on accumulation of fresh positions by operators in sync with bolstering spot demand. Market players said rise in demand at the spot market for cattle-feed makers amid low stocks positions aided the uptrend. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake delivery for February 2019 was up by Rs 26.5, or 1.44 per cent, to Rs 1,869 per quintal, with a business turnover of 18,670 lots. Likewise, the delivery for March registered a gain of Rs 24, or 1.28 per cent, at Rs 1,899 per quintal, in an open interest of 2,910 lots. PTI SHW ANSANS