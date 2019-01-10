Cottonseed oil cake futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 11.5 to Rs 1,941.5 per quintal in the futures trade Thursday after tracking an upbeat trend at the physical markets due to good demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in February came down by Rs 11.5, or 0.6 per cent, to Rs 1,941.5 per quintal, with an open interest of 3,760 lots. The rates for the most-traded March was trading up by Rs 13, or 0.67 per cent, to Rs 1,967 per quintal. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW