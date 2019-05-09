scorecardresearch
Cottonseed oil cake futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 21 to Rs 2,650 per quintal in futures trade Thursday after tracking a positive trend at the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in July was trading up by Rs 21, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 2,650 per quintal with an open interest of 5,770 lots. The rates for August contracts, too, were up by Rs 19.5, or 0.74 per cent, to Rs 2,668 per quintal. PTI ADI SHWSHW

