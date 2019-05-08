Cottonseed oil cake futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 21 to Rs 2,600 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday on accumulation of fresh positions by operators in sync with bolstering spot demand. The rise in demand at the spot market for cattle-feed makers amid low stock positions aided the uptrend, market players said. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for June delivery was up by Rs 21, or 0.81 per cent, to Rs 2,600 per quintal with a business turnover of 80,100 lots. Similarly, the delivery for July contracts registered a gain of Rs 20, or 0.77 per cent, to Rs 2,625 per quintal with an open interest of 5,050 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK