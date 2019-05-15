Cottonseed oil cake futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 9.5 to Rs 1,984.5 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday after tracking a positive trend at the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in May contracts surged Rs 9.5, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 1,984.5 per quintal with an open interest of 1,520 lots. Marketmen said the rise in cottonseed oil cake prices was mainly due to raising of bets by participants triggered by robust demand from animal feed makers amid shortage of ready stocks in the spot market. PTI ADI SHWSHW