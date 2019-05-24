Cottonseed oil cake futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 33 to Rs 2,757 per quintal in futures trade Friday on accumulation of fresh positions by operators in sync with bolstering spot demand. Market players said a rise in demand at the spot market for cattle-feed makers amid low stocks positions aided the uptrend. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake delivery for June contracts was up by Rs 33, or 1.21 per cent, to Rs 2,757 per quintal, with a business turnover of 21,800 lots. Likewise, the delivery for July contracts registered a gain of Rs 35.5, or 1.29 per cent, at Rs 2,792 per quintal, in an open interest of 4,990 lots. PTI ADI HRS