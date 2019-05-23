Cottonseed oil cake futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 28 to Rs 2,710 per quintal in the futures trade Thursday after tracking positive trend at the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in July contracts was trading up by Rs 28, or 1.08 per cent, to Rs 2,710 per quintal, with an open interest of 18,050 lots. The rates for the most-traded August contracts was up by Rs 18, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 2,750 per quintal with a business turnover of 4,540 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW