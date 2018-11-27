Cottonseed oil cake futures up on upbeat demand

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices for December rose by Rs 21 to Rs 1,923 per quintal in the futures trade Tuesday after tracking a upbeat trend at the physical markets due to good demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in January next year came down by Rs 16.5 or 0.86 per cent to Rs 1,930 per quintal, with an open interest of 3,760 lots. The rates for the most-traded February was up by Rs 16 or 0.83 per cent to Rs 1,947 per quintal. PTI ADIADI