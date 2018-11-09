Cottonseed oil cake futures up on upbeat demand

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 11 to Rs 1,934 per quintal in the futures trade Friday after tracking a upbeat trend at the physical markets due to good demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in January next year came down by Rs 3.5 or 0.18 per cent to Rs 1,936 per quintal, with an open interest of 3,760 lots. The rates for the most-traded February was up by Rs 2 or 0.1 per cent to Rs 1,953 per quintal. PTI ADIADI