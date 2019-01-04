scorecardresearch
Cottonseed oil cake futures up on upbeat demand

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 9.5 to Rs 1,984.5 per quintal in the futures trade Friday after tracking a upbeat trend at the physical markets due to good demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in February this year surged by Rs 9.5 or 0.48 per cent to Rs 1,984.5 per quintal, with an open interest of 3,760 lots. The rates for the most-traded April was up by a hefty Rs 40.5 or 2.3 per cent to Rs 2,037 per quintal. PTI ADI DRR

