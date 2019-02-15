Cottonseed oil cake futures up on upbeat demand

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 11 to Rs 1,934 per quintal in the futures trade Friday after tracking an upbeat trend at the physical markets on account of good demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in April increased by 50 paisa or 0.05 per cent to Rs 2,051 per quintal, with an open interest of 3,760 lots. The rates for the most-traded May was up by Rs 4.5 or 0.02 per cent to Rs 2,083.5 per quintal. PTI ADI HRS