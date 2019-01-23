Could Priyanka become the X factor of 2019 poll battle: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Welcoming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into politics, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday wondered if the Gandhi family scion would become the X factor of the upcoming national elections.The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said Priyanka brings with her the grace of the Gandhi-Nehru lineage and her immense personal charm."Welcome Priyanka Gandhi to the rough and tumble of politics. She brings with her the grace of Gandhi Nehru lineage and her immense personal charm. Wish her the best. Could she become the Xfactor of 2019 poll battle?" Mehbooba tweeted.The state unit of the Congress also hailed the induction of Priyanka as AICC general secretary.Its chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, "It is very significant and timely decision taken by Congress president. The induction of Priyanka Gandhi will have a good impact on national politics, besides boosting the moral of the party cadres."Priyanka formally entered politics on Wednesday with the Congress appointing her general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, ending years of speculation and signalling the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections. PTI MIJ AB SOMSOM