Council for Healthcare and Pharma to Hold Legislative Day at Capitol Hill, D.C.

NEW DELHI, April 28, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Makes strong push to tap India-US synergies for Universal Healthcare and Ayushman Bharat The Council for Healthcare and Pharma is holding the 'Legislative Day', at the Capitol Hill, Washington D.C., on 30th April 2019, to make a strong push for greater synergies between India and the US providing an impetus to the cause of Universal healthcare and Ayushman Bharat. The event draws a cross-section of bi-partisan senators and congressmen interested in the cause of healthcare, members of the US health committee, influential US doctors, prominent members of the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) and contributing sectors of the health industry. At this select forum, the Council for Healthcare and Pharma will be advocating mutually synergistic themes and avenues that can benefit both India and the US.Speaking of the Legislative day, Dr Gurpreet Sandhu, President, CHP, said, "We believe that an integrated thrust from the best global thought leaders and companies can undoubtedly unleash considerable savings for both health systems allowing them to stretch their health budgets for additional coverage, greater efficiencies, service enhancements and deployment in alternate priorities."The opportunity to lower cost clearly lies in emphasizing a high quality generic formulary, realizing supply chain efficiencies, complementing R&D strengths to amplify drug development efforts, locating manufacturing where advantageous, leveraging new technologies such as Robotics, AI and Blockchain for greater efficiencies, better health surveillance, early detection of disease, improved treatment protocols, enhanced patient experience with significantly better outcomes. These opportunities can be developed where best feasible through a Make in US or Make in India initiative.India has critical mass in providing affordable, high quality generic medicines to the US and the world. India additionally has strengths in IT and a vibrant start-up environment for frugal innovation with interesting health applications being developed that have the potential to significantly enhance the efficiency and outcomes in delivering healthcare.On the other hand, American Firms can outsource significant parts of their R&D efforts with considerable savings in new drug discovery as well as to amplify their shortlist of drug candidates for further research and development. These drugs in turn can be marketed not only in the US but also in India and other populous countries.In addition, there are medical challenges of significant proportions like AMR which continue to deplete the arsenal of antibiotics by rendering them ineffective on account of overuse and misuse. The US has done a lot of work in alleviating this global problem and both countries can collaborate to mount a sizable program to mitigate this menacing challenge and such others.The Council is facilitating the presence of its member global companies and Government delegates, at the 'Legislative Day', substantiating the intent and resolve to bring about suitable progress in the health arena.The Council for Healthcare and Pharma (CHP) is an integrated, not-for-profit, Global think tank that advocates the development of sustainable health systems around the World. It looks at engaging with Governments and other stakeholders to adopt rational approaches that capture benefits, that accrue through the optimization of the eco-system and value chain involved in treating diseases and keeping people healthy. CHP members include domestic and global Pharmaceutical companies, Providers of Diagnostics, Medical device Manufacturers, Hospitals and adjunct services.Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the Council focuses on Africa, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, UK and the USA. Its important areas of work are in ease-of-doing business; increasing competitiveness; broadening access to safe, efficacious and affordable healthcare services and medicines. CHP is guided in its work by expert advisory committee's in Intellectual Property; Market Access; Regulatory Policy; Key Therapeutics - Women's Health, Oncology & Tropical Diseases; Research & Development (R&D); Artificial Intelligence (AI); Environment; Healthcare start-up's.As a significant and credible stakeholder in alleviating the burden of disease, the CHP brings to bear the collective wisdom of industry and policy makers on health issues that stand to make a positive contribution to society in bringing about Universal healthcare.