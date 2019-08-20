Councillor says beaten up by police

Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) A councillor has said he was allegedly beaten up by police for protesting against the removal of encroachment in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.The incident happened on Monday evening when police and administration officials were removing encroachment, put up by the members of a nomadic community, in compliance with a court order in Nagar town.Vedprakash, the councillor, and the community members objected to the drive following which the police officials allegedly thrashed him."It was when the dharna was concluded, police came and beat me. They slapped and took me to the police station and arrested," the councillor, who was released last night, said.Nagar police station SHO Kailash Chand Meena said Vedprakash was obstructing the officials from doing their job."He was arrested under section 152 of CrPC and later released, the SHO said.Ten nomadic families were staying near the SDM office on main road in Nagar town. The encroachment was being removed on the court order.They were to be shifted to a different place and they had agreed to this," SDM S Kumar Yadav said. PTI SDA ABHABH