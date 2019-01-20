Counting of bird species begin at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) Jan 20 (PTI) After a gap of almost six years, counting of bird species began at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) from Sunday, with avid bird watchers from Delhi, Bareilly and Lucknow arriving here. Ramesh Kumar Pandey, field director of the DTR, told PTI that in 2013, the bird counting had been conducted which had established Dudhwa as an excellent home to various species of birds. Bird watchers under the aegis of Katarniaghat Foundation (KGF) and Rohilkhand Nature Club (RNC) would visit various locations at the DTR and gather visuals of bird species for further analysis and listing, Pandey said. PTI COR SMI SNESNE