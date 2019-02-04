Country enraged over Mahatma Gandhi's insult under BJP govt: Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The entire country is enraged at the insult of Mahatma Gandhi under the BJP-led government at the Centre, Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit said on Monday after staging a silent protest at Raj Ghat here along with her party leaders and workers.She termed the Aligarh incident, wherein Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha activists shot an effigy of Gandhi before setting it ablaze on his death anniversary last Wednesday, "hurtful"."People of India are enraged and will never forgive such a hurtful incident under the BJP rule at the Centre," Dikshit said after the hour-long protest at Gandhi's memorial.Scores of protesters, carrying placards reading "Bapu Ke Seene Pe Vaar, Chup Kyon Hai Modi Sarkar", took part in the protest.The Congress strongly condemns the "shameful" incident and silent protests have been organised against it by the party across the country, Dikshit said.A video of the incident, which went viral on social media drew massive condemnation.Aligarh police have registered a case and arrested five people allegedly involved in the incident. PTI VIT VIT DIVDIV