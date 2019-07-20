Country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of masses: Manmohan on Sheila

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh Saturday condoled the demise of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, saying the people will always remember her contribution to the development of the national capital.Dikshit passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Saturday afternoon. She was 81."I am shocked to hear of the sudden passing away of Smt Sheila Dikshit. In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development during her three tenures as Chief Minister of Delhi," he said in a message.Later, in a letter to the former chief minister's son, Sandeep Dikshit, Singh said the people of Delhi will remember her as the leader who transformed the national capital into a world class city."This is a huge loss to both the Congress party and Delhi. The Congress party workers will remember her as someone who always stepped up and fought for the party whenever the situation demanded," he said."The people of Delhi will always remember her as a popular leader and distinguished Chief Minister who led them for 15 years and transformed New Delhi into a world class capital city. She will always be remembered for her contributions towards the development and growth of New Delhi," he said. "Everyone who knew her across party lines will always remember her grace, generosity and warmth," he added.Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also condoled her death, saying it is truly the end of the era of her stature of leaders, not in Delhi but nationally."Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit, a popular CM and veteran leader. She was truly an end of an era of her stature of leaders, not in Delhi but nationally," he said."She will be remembered for her compassion, humanity and visionary leadership in the transformation of Delhi into a world class capital city with modern infrastructure. He said generations will remember her with respect towards her contribution. Her death has left a deep void and she will be missed by all," he added.Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh described Dikshit as "a rare gem of a human being"."Sheila Dikshit's presence will be sorely missed not just in the Congress but by the people of Delhi, where she had toiled during her three terms as chief minister, to build a modern, vibrant and dynamic new city to meet their aspirations," he said in a statement in Chandigarh.The Punjab chief minister said that for him, it was a personal loss as she had always been like an elder sister to him, in whom he found guidance and support during the difficult moments and decisions of his life. PTI SKC UZM CHS VSD SKC DIVDIV