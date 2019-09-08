Country has lost exceptional lawyer, iconic figure with Ram Jethmalani's demise: PM

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Ram Jethmalani, saying the country has lost an "exceptional" lawyer and an "iconic figure" who made rich contributions in courts and Parliament.Jethmalani, 95, passed away at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday.The prime minister recalled that one of the best aspects of eminent jurist and former Union minister Jethmalani was the ability to speak his mind. "And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered," Modi said.He said helping the needy was an integral part of Jethmalani's persona. "In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament," the prime minister tweeted.Modi said Jethmalani was "witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject". "I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. "He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on! Om Shanti," the prime minister wrote. PTI NAB KJ