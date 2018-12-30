Country is grateful to him: PM condoles Mrinal Sen's death

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condoled the death of noted film-maker Mrinal Sen, saying the country is grateful to him for giving some of the most memorable films."Our country is grateful to Shri Mrinal Sen for giving us some of the most memorable films. The dexterity and sensitivity with which he made films is noteworthy. His rich work is admired across generations. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers," he said on Twitter.A Dadasaheb Phalke award winner, Sen passed away Sunday. He was 95. Sen took his last breath after a prolonged battle with age-related ailments. PTI NAB NAB SOMSOM