Country safe because of its brave soldiers: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow, Apr 4 (PTI) Union Home minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said the country was safe because of its brave soldiers. Addressing a traders meeting here at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Convention Centre, Rajnath Singh said, "It is because of the brave jawans of the country that we are safe. If there is any danger to them, each and every citizen of the country will unite and be ready to protect the brave jawans.""As many as 126 districts of the country were affected by the menace of Naxalism. But in the five years of the BJP government, the menace has been confined to only 5-6 districts. Soon this will also be eliminated," he added.Asserting that the government wanted better ties with Pakistan, the Union home minister said anyone who tries to harm India would get a befitting reply."Pakistan is our neighbour. We want that our ties with it are better. But, if someone casts an evil eye on India, then there will be a befitting reply," he said."When the terrorists were attacked in Pakistan, adequate caution was exercised by our jawans so that no innocent (in Pakistan) falls in the ambit of attack," he added.In a veiled attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said that he was surprised by the party's promise in their election manifesto to scrap the sedition law."Someone threatens to destroy India, and action will not be initiated? How is it possible? I feel ashamed of people who speak these things," he said. Rajnath Singh also assured the traders that their demands will be looked into after the election process is over. On the Goods and Services Tax (GST) he said, "I am not saying that the traders did not face any problems due to GST. But, the problems were gradually resolved and solution will be found in future as well." PTI NAV RHL